Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,285.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. Burst has a market cap of $6.93 million and $10,285.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,357,591 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, C-CEX, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

