Business Credit Substitute Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,007.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $227,007.00 and $33,995.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,320 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

