BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – BWS Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

