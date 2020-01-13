BZLCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $267.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $8,335.00 and $267.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BZLCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZLCOIN Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,325,921 coins and its circulating supply is 2,240,055 coins. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org. BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin.

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.