Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

