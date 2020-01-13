CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 683,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. Cowen cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,192. CAI International has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAI International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

