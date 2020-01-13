California Capital Advisors Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

California Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.0% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Apple by 2,195.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.