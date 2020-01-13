California Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

California Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

