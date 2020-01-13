California Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

California Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.8% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

GS opened at $242.11 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $172.42 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

