Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Dorothy A. Donnelly-Brienza sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $1,199,800.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 347,206 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $20,828,887.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,049 shares of company stock worth $44,155,580. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBM. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,458,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,259,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,945,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 140,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cambrex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.56 million for the quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

