Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) a C$4.00 Price Target

NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) received a C$4.00 price objective from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

NXG traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,000. NexgenRx has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

