Canaccord Genuity Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$28.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 price objective on Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

FTT traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$24.77. 126,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.40. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$21.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $158,031 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

