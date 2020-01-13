Canaccord Genuity Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA traded down C$0.38 on Monday, reaching C$15.07. 44,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.91. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$166.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.50 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.