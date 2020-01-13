Canaccord Genuity Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$7.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.26. 51,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.5891583 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

