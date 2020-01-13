Canaccord Genuity Raises Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target to C$48.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAD. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE BAD traded up C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 66,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,680. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$30.12 and a one year high of C$49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.50.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$183.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul James Vanderberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.52 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,362,588. Insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,764 over the last quarter.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

