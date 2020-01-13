Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.31. 1,476,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$144,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 717,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,699,932.70. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,111,568.18. Insiders sold 276,270 shares of company stock worth $10,824,393 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.