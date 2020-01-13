Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 674,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

