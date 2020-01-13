Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFPZF. TD Securities upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $9.65 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

