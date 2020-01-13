Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.