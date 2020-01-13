Canfor (TSE:CFP) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$12.92. 477,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.82. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.