Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Amarin has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amarin by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

