CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWX. National Bank Financial raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.14 million and a P/E ratio of 29.13.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

