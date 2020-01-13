CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.33. 79,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.84.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,789.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

