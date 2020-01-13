Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) PT Lowered to $2.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

NYSE:CSU opened at $3.30 on Monday. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 66.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

