Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CSWC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.90. 89,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,063. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

