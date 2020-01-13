Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. 179,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPTA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

