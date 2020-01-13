Capricoin (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $41,246.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Capricoin has a market cap of $41,246.00 and $8,334.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

