Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.44 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Cryptohub, ZB.COM and HitBTC. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $972.18 million and $62.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020750 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.02546640 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008135 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, ABCC, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Indodax, ZB.COM, Binance, Cryptomate and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

