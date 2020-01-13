CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $4,032.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.