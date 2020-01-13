Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities set a $13.00 target price on Cascades and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

