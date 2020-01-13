Cascades (TSE:CAS) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.42.

CAS traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.47. 86,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

