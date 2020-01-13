Castle Market Cap Achieves $145,118.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market capitalization of $145,118.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00857295 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000931 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,411,879 coins and its circulating supply is 16,020,524 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

