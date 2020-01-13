Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.41. 2,364,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.