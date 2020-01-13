CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $144.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.