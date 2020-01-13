CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $22.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

