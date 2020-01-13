Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellcom Israel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEL traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

