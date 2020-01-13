Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,318. The company has a market capitalization of $776.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

