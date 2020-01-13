Centauri (CTX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Centauri has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $33,554.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.03 or 0.05983993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00118699 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,473,284 coins and its circulating supply is 45,755,208 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.