Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 543 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $20,911,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,901. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $290.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

