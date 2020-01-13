Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,041 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.