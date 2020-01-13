Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

FB traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,698,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $631.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

