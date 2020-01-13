Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $45.88. 436,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

