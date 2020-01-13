Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 42,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.02. 8,674,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.