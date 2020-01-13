Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $15.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 796,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036,172. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

