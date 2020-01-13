Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $327.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,947,441. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.41 and a 12-month high of $327.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

