Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 340.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 89,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,309. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

