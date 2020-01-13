Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $27.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 72,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 232,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. 301,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

