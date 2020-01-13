Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.15 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.27 on Monday, reaching $252.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,518,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $245.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average is $189.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

