Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after purchasing an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 842,348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,509. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

