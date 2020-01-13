Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $292.93. 56,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.